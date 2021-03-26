SAIC downgraded at Stifel after earnings reveals unique challenges
Mar. 26, 2021 3:52 PM ETScience Applications International Corporation (SAIC)SAICBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- After yesterday's "softer than expected" earnings results and downside FY22 guidance, Stifel downgrades Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to Hold with a $90 price target.
- Analyst Joseph DeNardi: "SAIC's sources of missed expectations were varyingly unique, being driven by lighter bookings at the end of FY21 (somewhat unique), a more meaningful impact from COVID (not unique), and a significant and surprising de-booking of backlog (unique)."
- The analyst wants more visibility into the de-booking and "the degree to which margin and sales growth expectations have changed."
- SAIC shares are down 16.6% to $79.92.
- Yesterday, SAIC reported soft Q4 revenue and offered a downside full-year profit forecast.