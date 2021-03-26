SAIC downgraded at Stifel after earnings reveals unique challenges

  • After yesterday's "softer than expected" earnings results and downside FY22 guidance, Stifel downgrades Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to Hold with a $90 price target.
  • Analyst Joseph DeNardi: "SAIC's sources of missed expectations were varyingly unique, being driven by lighter bookings at the end of FY21 (somewhat unique), a more meaningful impact from COVID (not unique), and a significant and surprising de-booking of backlog (unique)."
  • The analyst wants more visibility into the de-booking and "the degree to which margin and sales growth expectations have changed."
  • SAIC shares are down 16.6% to $79.92.
  • Yesterday, SAIC reported soft Q4 revenue and offered a downside full-year profit forecast.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.