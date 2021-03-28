BofA makes financial stock recommendations for high rates/inflation scenarios
- As Treasury yields continue to rise — the 10-year Treasury yield has increased 73 basis points in the past three months to 1.63% late Friday's afternoon — talk of inflation also increases.
- BofA Securities analyst Michael Carrier takes a look at what the implications are for the capital markets sector and looks at a couple of scenarios.
- "Given the recent rise in medium/long rates, our strategy teams forecast for even higher rates and higher inflation ahead and a potential Fed mover sooner rather than later," he writes in a March 24 note.
- Higher long rates driven by economic growth: He sees as "generally positive" for cap markets, but may not be as dramatic a change as for short rates; prefers Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on strong activity levels; CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) on increasing rate volumes, and Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) for positive net interest income impact.
- Higher short rates: The most positive scenario across the capital markets sector; he likes SCHW and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) due to positive NII and waiver impact, Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) for positive revenue and operating impact from fee waiver reduction, MS on positive NII impact, and CME for increasing rate volumes.
- During periods of rising inflation: Gold, commodities, volatility, small cap and value stocks tend to bring the highest returns or were positively correlated with inflation; large caps, Treasurys, and high-grade bonds were negatively correlated.
- Would expect exchanges such as CME, rate sensitive names like SCHW, and value manager including BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) to do well.
- BofA's strategy team estimates 10-year yields of ~4%+ to be the "tipping point" where allocations could move toward bonds vs. equities. If rates and inflation both increase, Carrier sees exchanges exposed to rate/fixed income trading benefiting — Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) and CME — and the brokers — GS and MS.
- Carrier upgraded CME Group to Buy and gave BNY Mellon a double-upgrade on its improving revenue and earnings outlook.