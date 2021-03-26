Stellantis to temporarily close five North American plants
Mar. 26, 2021
- Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) will temporarily close five North American plants starting next week through early- or mid-April due to the semiconductor chip shortage.
- The affected plants - all formerly part of Fiat Chrysler - are in Illinois, Michigan, Mexico and two in Ontario, and they build an array of products from older Ram 1500 pickup trucks and Jeep models to minivans and Dodge and Chrysler cars.
- Several manufacturers including GM, Ford and Chinese EV start-up Nio earlier this week also announced production cuts or plans to extend downtime at facilities that have been affected by the chip shortage.