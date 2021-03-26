Criteo gets Street-high target, upgrade from JMP

  • After an early downdraft along with several other tech names, Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) eked out a 0.7% gain on a day when JMP Securities upgraded the stock to Market Outperform, from Market Perform.
  • Shares are up another 0.8% after hours.
  • JMP pointed to the business potential of the New Solutions segment and expectations for about 50% growth in 2021, based on strength in retail media, the product pipeline, and connected TV ramp.
  • The firm also cites Google's likely exit of the retargeting market.
  • It's set a price target of $45, a Street high, now implying 37% upside.
