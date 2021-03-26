Criteo gets Street-high target, upgrade from JMP
Mar. 26, 2021 5:26 PM ETCriteo S.A. (CRTO)CRTOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- After an early downdraft along with several other tech names, Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) eked out a 0.7% gain on a day when JMP Securities upgraded the stock to Market Outperform, from Market Perform.
- Shares are up another 0.8% after hours.
- JMP pointed to the business potential of the New Solutions segment and expectations for about 50% growth in 2021, based on strength in retail media, the product pipeline, and connected TV ramp.
- The firm also cites Google's likely exit of the retargeting market.
- It's set a price target of $45, a Street high, now implying 37% upside.