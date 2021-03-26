Suez blockage threatens to heighten rare shortage of aluminum products
- Shares of Alcoa (AA +10.5%) and other aluminum producers are surging, as the container ship stuck in the Suez Canal sparks fears of intensifying an existing supply problem amid a boom in demand for aluminum, Bloomberg reports.
- Short-term freight disruptions typically are not an issue in the well-supplied aluminum market, but the scramble for aluminum products in Europe has raised shipping premiums paid by consumers, and market observers say that the Suez crisis could worsen the situation.
- Several Middle Eastern suppliers are specialists in the sector, and while there is no sign of any significant aluminum hold-ups from the Suez traffic jam, flows to Europe would be at risk if the blockage drags on.
- Other aluminum exposed stocks are trade sharply higher: CENX +17.4%, KALU +5.6%, CSTM +3.7%.
- Related ETFs: JJU, IYM
- Aluminum in Shanghai rallied to the highest in nearly a decade earlier this month as China's green push was considered a "game changer" for the long-term outlook after years of gluts in the industry.
- Prices have eased this week on reports that China would consider selling 500K tons from state reserves to cool the market.