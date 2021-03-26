Suez blockage is disruptive to many, but KBW sees positives for container lessors
Mar. 26, 2021 6:27 PM ETAMKBY, HPGLY, CMANY, TRTN, TGH, HLAGFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor22 Comments
- The blockage of the Suez canal by the stranded vessel Ever Given has stretched on into a fourth day - and with the best estimates suggesting it will be at least Wednesday before it could be cleared, if not longer, many shippers are now betting on taking the long way around, or flying goods.
- The sideways ship has created a disruption to global supply chains (including cars and oil) and strained a shipping industry that's already been operating at capacity. Some 12% of global trade passes through the key passage from Asia to Northern Europe.
- It's a negative for many industries, but KBW sees a potential modest positive for ship-container lessors - those providing the metal boxes in which all those goods travel.
- The blockage has roiled major shipping lines including Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY), Hapag-Lloyd (OTCPK:HPGLY), and CMA-CGM (OTCPK:CMANY) - and KBW notes both Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd are looking at sending their ships around Africa instead, which could add weeks to shipping.
- And KBW says "Broadly speaking, disruption to containerized trade is a net positive for the container lessors as it drives a need to add containers to global shipping fleets to address shortfalls from the disruptive event."
- That's true regardless of the cause of disruption, including weather, labor strikes and regulatory changes, it says - pointing to the West Coast port disruption, resulting from a mix of supply-chain issues, consumer goods demand and labor shortages.
- Not only is the Suez crisis worsening each day the Ever Given is stuck, but it's also compounding the situation - due not only to unwinding the logjam but also the delay in getting containers back to Asia for new goods.
- Traditionally shipping lines in this situation would pick up containers in China, with the help of container lessors. It's a bit hard for them to lean in to the situation with utilization near maximum and container factories booked out through July.
- But it does mean supply/demand dynamics in the trade market will be tighter for longer, KBW says - which produces a positive bias for container lessors Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN), Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) and CAI International (NYSE:CAI).
- KBW is Overweight on all three.