Hexcel cut to Sell at Goldman as aerospace revenues seen remaining weak
Mar. 26, 2021 11:22 AM ETHexcel Corporation (HXL)HXLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Hexcel (HXL -4.3%) slumps into the red after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a $43 price target, saying the stock's stretched valuation has not priced in potential challenges.
- Goldman's Noah Poponak says Hexcel's limited exposure to the aerospace aftermarket and more exposure to widebody than narrowbody aircraft will result in the least free cash flow per share growth through 2025 relative to comparable aerospace peers, yet the stock is among the more expensive in the group based on most key metrics.
- Poponak believes Hexcel's 2025 aerospace revenue still will be 20% below 2019 levels, as the consensus expectation is for domestic travel and demand for narrowbody aircraft will recover faster than international and widebody.
- Weak demand for Hexcel's products by the reduced rebuild rates across all platforms at Boeing and Airbus prompted S&P to downgrade the company's credit rating to junk territory last month.