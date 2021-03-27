Chip shortage rages on, but reshoring opportunities are growing: Alpha Tactics
- The semiconductor shortage continues to impact different segments of the market.
- On Friday, Nio temporarily suspended vehicle production at the JAC-NIO manufacturing plant in Hefei for five days due to lack of chips.
- And Stellantis said it would temporarily close five North American plants.
- The chip shortage was largely due to spiking pandemic-related demand for notebooks, smartphones, game consoles and other consumer electronics. And the auto industry cut orders for chips when demand plunged at the start of lockdowns and lost their already low priority at semiconductor foundries.
- Semi equipment makers gained this past week, with Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) up 12%, KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) up 9% and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) up nearly 8%.
- Auto chipmakers, which are getting pricing power, also gained, with STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) up 4%, Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) up 7% and Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP) up nearly 4%, all higher three weeks in a row.
- The Philadelphia Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) rose nearly 3% last week and the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) rose 3.4%.
- “The semi shortage has highlighted the vulnerability of the supply chain for the US,” UBS says.
- But Congressional and White House incentives for domestic production and a “sea change” on how companies view the supply chain could “accelerate the reshoring trend that has been a focus since the disruptive events of COVID-19 and the US China trade dispute,” the bank argues.
- “Companies have recently commented on how the transition of supply chains out of China last year has helped them to weather the current crisis,” analyst Adam Scheiner writes in a note. “The crisis has also highlighted how companies cannot afford to have all their supply coming from one country that could shut down their entire manufacturing footprint. Localizing efforts could cause a boost in new factory construction, which could benefit companies exposed to automation and robotics technologies.”
- He adds that new plants should have greater automation, which could benefit stocks in that area (see UBS chart below).
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is an “obvious beneficiary” and its “recent acquisitions have also dealt with remote monitoring and virtualization which has added attractiveness due to the recent pandemic.”
- Emerson (NYSE:EMR) is another beneficiary, while Honeywell (NYSE:HON) has increased its automation exposure.
- UBS also sees new spending for manufacturing and factory floor, good for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) and Fortive (NYSE:FTV).
- Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha contributor Kwan-Chen argues Nvidia is not as vulnerable to the chip shortage as previously thought, and may emerge from tight supply earlier than rivals.