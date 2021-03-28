Home improvement retail still has legs after all-time highs: Sector Watch
Mar. 28, 2021 8:46 AM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD), LOWHD, LOWBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor32 Comments
- The market will get more data on the housing market this week after disappointing February numbers last week.
- Existing home sales dropped 6.6% and new home sales tumbled 18.2%, both much more than forecasts.
- This week the January Case-Shiller Home Price Index for January arrives, with a rise of 11% expected, and February pending home sales, forecast to drop 2.6%.
- Also this past week, the home improvement retail giants kept climbing. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) climbed 5% for the week and Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) gained 6.75%, both running further into record territory.
- Lowe’s is up 15% year to date and Home Depot is up 12%.
- The latest weekly sales numbers put Home Depot up 41.4% from the year-ago period, with Lowe’s up 46.4%, according to a Bloomberg survey.
- Even with the significant demand increase for home improvement projects that came during the lockdown - when disposable income earmarked for travel, sports and eating out found its way to kitchens and patios - the home upgrade cycle is far from over, DataTrek Research says.
- But that does raise some questions about the prospects of stocks tied to reopening.
2020 was good, but 2021 could be better
- Digging into Google Trends query volumes, DataTrek serves up five charts.
- Searches for “Lowe’s” are up 11% and “Home Depot” up 3% compared with their 2019 peaks and both have been rising since February.
- Searches for “outdoor furniture” are tracking to reach fresh five-year highs “in the coming weeks.”
- After jumping 52% from the previous high in May 2020, searches for “outdoor grill” are surging again. Searches for “outdoor playset” are also tracking to beat last year’s high levels.
- Searches for “lumber” are 5% away from the top.
- Searches for “wall paint” (interior) are moving down to its normal levels, but are surging for “house paint” (exterior).
Stay-at-home may be tough to shake
- “As much as Americans are craving outside experiences whether it be traveling or going out to eat, they are still sprucing up their homes and backyards,” DataTrek co-found Jessica Rabe writes. “No doubt stimulus checks better enable them to do it all, but the data we’re showing you today is not consistent with the idea Americans are about to spend the next 9 months out to dinner every night or taking multiple vacations.”
- That could mean a longer timeline for the bounce in other reopening plays.
- While that spending will come, “the here-and-now trend – and surprisingly so, honestly – is how Americans aren’t as anxious to leave their homes as one might have thought they would be.”
- Seeking Alpha contributor Logan Kane says Home Depot “can push through $300 faster than the market expects, with incremental upside from there as earnings continue to grow.”