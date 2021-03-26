PetroChina plans world's biggest oil capex in 2021
Mar. 26, 2021 8:14 AM ETPetroChina Company Limited (PTR)PTRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) unveils plans to spend 239B yuan ($37B) in annual capital spending - more than Saudi Aramco, Exxon and Shell - in an effort to increase domestic production over the next five years and improve China's energy security.
- But the commitment comes as the country's demand for crude oil has already reached a plateau, and refined product consumption is expected to peak and then decline over the next decade, PetroChina's outgoing president Duan Liangwei says, adding that he still expects demand for natural gas will grow, and PetroChina is focusing its upstream operations there.
- PetroChina's world-leading capex plan still falls short of pre-pandemic levels; it had planned to spend 295B yuan last year before lockdowns beginning in January crippled the economy; it ended up spending 246B yuan.
- PetroChina is "a beaten down value stock," but its "growth rate is positive [and] the balance sheet is fine," WMA, LLC writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.