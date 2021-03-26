BASF to spend as much as €4B by 2030 in climate goals
Mar. 26, 2021 8:45 AM ETBASF SE (BASFY)BASFYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) pledges to spend up to €4B ($4.7B) to slash greenhouse gas emissions by a quarter by 2030 en route to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.
- CEO Martin Brudermueller says the results would give the German company a competitive edge, but the goal also poses a challenge, given the company's unchanged commercial ambitions to grow faster than the market.
- Brudermueller says the main thrust of the climate investments - up to €1B by 2025 and another €2B-€3B by 2030 - will be to replace fossil fuel with renewable electricity for the company's vast energy needs.
- The transition to net zero will be supported by the use of new technologies such as steam crackers, which are meant to replace fossil fuels like natural gas with electricity from renewable sources.
- The company says will make a final investment decision on its Antwerp carbon capture and storage project in 2022.
- BASF also plans to invest in wind parks to facilitate its switch to renewable sources.
- BASF recently offered disappointing guidance for FY 2021 EBITDA of €4.1B-€5B, up from €3.56B last year but mostly below market expectations of €5B.