Cazoo SPAC deal could be announced shortly
Mar. 27, 2021 7:45 AM ETCazoo Group Ltd (CZOO)CZOO, BLKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor26 Comments
- Online car retailer Cazoo is expected to announce a SPAC deal with Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) as early as Monday.
- The merger of the U.K. online car platform and Ajax I is anticipated to value Cazoo at about $7B. Cazoo is also working to raise about $800M through PIPE funding.
- Cazoo was founded in 2019 by Alex Chesterman and is backed by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK).
- U.K. online auto watch: Cinch, one of Cazoo's biggest rivals, is in talks with a syndicate of blue chip investors to raise about £500M in new funding.
- Sky News first reported on the Cazoo-SPAC deal earlier this month.