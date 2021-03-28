Total scrambles to evacuate Mozambique LNG project amid attacks
Mar. 28, 2021
- Total (NYSE:TOT) has postponed the restart of work at its $20B Mozambique liquefied natural gas project and is scrambling to evacuate staff from the area, as a deadly attack by Islamic militants on the nearby coastal town of Palma entered its fourth day.
- The siege on the town, which serves as the hub for the project, began on the day that Total announced it would gradually restart work, citing government efforts to improve security in the area, after pulling out non-essential staff in January.
- The plant and offshore gas fields, one of which is operated by Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), are the largest foreign investment project on the African continent.
- Total, which is involved in several projects in dangerous parts of the world, also is under pressure over its holdings in Myanmar, where a military junta seized power last month.