News Corp. to buy Houghton Mifflin Harcourt consumer publishing arm - WSJ
Mar. 28, 2021 8:27 PM ETNews Corporation (NWS), HMHCNWS, HMHCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) is near an agreement to buy the consumer arm of educational publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) for an unspecified sum, which could be announced as soon as tomorrow, WSJ reports.
- The deal would indicate that News Corp, which owns HarperCollins, Dow Jones & Co. and news organizations in the U.K. and Australia among other assets, is looking to expand through select acquisitions after a period of slimming down through sales of non-core businesses.
- Just last week, News Corp. said it would buy Investor's Business Daily from O’Neil Capital Management for $275M.