New Fortress Energy prices $1.5B debt offering

Mar. 29, 2021 12:04 AM ETNew Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)NFEBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) has priced its private offering of $1.5B principal amount of senior secured notes due 2026.
  • The Notes will bear interest at 6.500% per annum and will be issued at a price equal to 100% of principal, plus accrued interest, if any, from April 12.
  • Net proceeds will be used to fund the cash consideration for acquisition of Golar LNG Partners L.P., for general corporate purposes, including making investments in developing projects.
  • The Notes will be subject to a special mandatory redemption. If the acquisition is not consummated on or prior to October 13, 2021, the Notes will be redeemed at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest.
