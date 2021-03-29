Qiagen wins FDA emergency use nod for NeuMoDx multiplex test
Mar. 29, 2021 4:35 AM ETQIAGEN N.V. (QGEN)QGENBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- The FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization for Qiagen's (NYSE:QGEN) NeuMoDx Flu A-B/RSV/SARS-CoV-2 Vantage Assay that will help quickly identify and differentiate individuals suspected of respiratory viral infection consistent with COVID-19.
- Qiagen launched the NeuMoDx Flu A-B/RSV/SARS-CoV-2 Vantage Test in the European Union in November 2020 and will now begin commercialization in U.S.
- The company fully acquired NeuMoDx in September 2020 and made it one of its five growth drivers for the company to continue growing on a standalone basis – the others being Sample Prep, QIAcuity, QFT and QIAstat-Dx.
- QIAGEN has a broad portfolio of testing and research solutions for COVID-19, ranging from fast singleplex and multiplex PCR tests to fast syndromic solutions (QIAstat-Dx), providing a broad variety of PCR-based testing options.