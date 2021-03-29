Qiagen wins FDA emergency use nod for NeuMoDx multiplex test

Mar. 29, 2021 4:35 AM ETQIAGEN N.V. (QGEN)QGENBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • The FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization for Qiagen's (NYSE:QGEN) NeuMoDx Flu A-B/RSV/SARS-CoV-2 Vantage Assay that will help quickly identify and differentiate individuals suspected of respiratory viral infection consistent with COVID-19.
  • Qiagen launched the NeuMoDx Flu A-B/RSV/SARS-CoV-2 Vantage Test in the European Union in November 2020 and will now begin commercialization in U.S.
  • The company fully acquired NeuMoDx in September 2020 and made it one of its five growth drivers for the company to continue growing on a standalone basis – the others being Sample Prep, QIAcuity, QFT and QIAstat-Dx.
  • QIAGEN has a broad portfolio of testing and research solutions for COVID-19, ranging from fast singleplex and multiplex PCR tests to fast syndromic solutions (QIAstat-Dx), providing a broad variety of PCR-based testing options.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.