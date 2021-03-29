Mixed tones in European market amid block trades, Suez Canal unblock
Mar. 29, 2021 5:15 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London -0.38%. Shares edged lower, dragged down by banks and miners.
- Credit Suisse and Nomura plunged 13% and 16%, respectively, on warning of significant losses after a U.S. hedge fund, Archegos Capital, defaulted on margin calls.
- Investors were bracing for further block trades causing volatility after $20B worth of fire sales on Friday reportedly linked to Archegos hit some major U.S. media and Chinese tech companies.
- Germany +0.07%. Chancellor Angela Merkel pressed Germany’s states on Sunday to step up efforts to curb rising infections, and raised the possibility of introducing curfews to try to get a third wave under control.
- France +0.05%.
- Euro zone government bond yields steadied as rising COVID-19 cases rattle investor confidence in the region’s economic recovery.
- German 10-year yield stood unchanged at -0.354%. Last week the yield fell almost 6 basis points.
- Britain’s 10-year yield added one basis point to 0.77%.
- Oil slid after the ship blocking the Suez Canal was refloated. WTI Crude down 0.79% to $60.49 whereas Brent Crude slips 0.36% to $64.34.
- Also, the OPEC+ meeting on 1 April will be a key event to watch, with the bloc still yet to decide on whether to extend supply curbs.
- European futures are mostly higher. FTSE -0.74%; CAC +0.18%; DAX +0.17% and EURO STOXX +0.18%.