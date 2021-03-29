Maxar bags U.S. Army contract worth $48.3M

  • Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) +3.5% premarket, has won a U.S. Army contract worth as much as $48.3M for support services in geospatial intelligence (GEOINT).
  • The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center, Intelligence & Information Warfare Directorate has awarded Maxar the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract in support of Army operations and intelligence to include Combatant Commands and other government stakeholders.
  • The Phase III contract includes two base and three option years. Work under the initial contract will be performed through March 4, 2023.
