Maxar bags U.S. Army contract worth $48.3M
Mar. 29, 2021 6:07 AM ETMaxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)MAXRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) +3.5% premarket, has won a U.S. Army contract worth as much as $48.3M for support services in geospatial intelligence (GEOINT).
- The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center, Intelligence & Information Warfare Directorate has awarded Maxar the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract in support of Army operations and intelligence to include Combatant Commands and other government stakeholders.
- The Phase III contract includes two base and three option years. Work under the initial contract will be performed through March 4, 2023.