Broadridge Financial buys Itiviti in all cash deal for ~$2.15B
Mar. 29, 2021 6:11 AM ET Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)
- Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) inks an agreement to acquire Itiviti Holding AB in an all-cash transaction valued at €2.143B (about $2.5B) from Nordic Capital.
- Itiviti is a global capital markets technology service provider offering highly scalable solutions. Itiviti has offices in 16 countries and serves 24 of the top 25 global investment banks and over 2,000 leading brokers, trading firms, and asset managers across 50 countries.
- Itiviti generated recurring revenues of ~€210M in the calendar year 2020.
- The acquisition of Itiviti is expected to be accretive to Adjusted EPS in the first full year after closing and generate attractive financial returns for Broadridge's shareholders.
- Also, the acquisition is expected to contribute 2.5-3 points to Broadridge's recurring revenue compound annual growth rate and 2 points to its Adjusted EPS CAGR over the fiscal year 2020-2023.
- Post-acquisition, Itiviti will become part of Broadridge's Global Technology and Operations segment, and its senior management team, led by CEO Rob Mackay, will remain with the company.
- The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval and is expected to close in Q4'21.