Digihost acquires 700 S17+ 76TH bitcoin miners for $4.03M
Mar. 29, 2021 7:23 AM ETDigihost Technology Inc. (DGHI)DGHIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Digihost Technology (OTCQB:HSSHF) acquired 700 Bitmain S17+ 76TH miners for $4.03M thereby increasing its hashrate by 50PH or ~20% in 2Q21; monthly mined BTC would increase by ~9 BTC leading to an additional $400K of operating profit per month.
- The purchase price consists of $2.98M in cash consideration and issuance of 533,781 shares to the vendor with a deemed value of $1.05M.
- The Bitmain S17+ miners are scheduled for delivery in early April and will be deployed immediately in its existing mining facility in upstate New York.