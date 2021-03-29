Chevron eyes deal for Shell oil refinery in Pacific Northwest - Reuters
- Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has emerged as a leading contender to buy Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) Puget Sound refinery in Anacortes, Wash., Reuters reports.
- The 145K bbl/day Puget Sound plant supplies fuel markets in the Pacific Northwest and competes with plants owned by BP, Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66.
- Shell last month settled a seven-year-old dispute with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over past air pollution violations from the facility.
- Shell has been reducing its exposure to refining, and in December it permanently closed its 211K bbl/day Convent, La., refinery as the pandemic crushed demand for gasoline.