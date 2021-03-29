Amazon-backed Deliveroo trims price range for London IPO
Mar. 29, 2021 7:31 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Deliveroo narrows the price range for its London IPO from between £3.90 and £4.60 to £3.90 and £4.10, citing volatile market conditions.
- The top-end market valuation drops from $12.2B to $10.85B.
- The Amazon-backed (NASDAQ:AMZN) food delivery company says the IPO has received significant institutional demand and the deal is covered multiple times through the price range.
- Deliveroo says the new price range offers a better entry point for long-term value for investors.
- Final pricing will occur Wednesday morning before the stock starts trading on the LSE under the "ROO" ticker.
- Amazon is cutting its Deliveroo stake from 15.8% to 11.5% during the offering, which will represent 23.3M shares.