Amazon-backed Deliveroo trims price range for London IPO

Mar. 29, 2021 7:31 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Deliveroo narrows the price range for its London IPO from between £3.90 and £4.60 to £3.90 and £4.10, citing volatile market conditions.
  • The top-end market valuation drops from $12.2B to $10.85B.
  • The Amazon-backed (NASDAQ:AMZN) food delivery company says the IPO has received significant institutional demand and the deal is covered multiple times through the price range.
  • Deliveroo says the new price range offers a better entry point for long-term value for investors.
  • Final pricing will occur Wednesday morning before the stock starts trading on the LSE under the "ROO" ticker.
  • Amazon is cutting its Deliveroo stake from 15.8% to 11.5% during the offering, which will represent 23.3M shares.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.