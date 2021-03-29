Akoustis secures WiFi 6E reference design with a new Tier 1 SoC vendor
Mar. 29, 2021 Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS)
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) has secured a WiFi 6E reference design with a new Tier 1 System-on-Chip (SoC) vendor.
- The new SoC customer will create a one-to-many sales opportunity for the XBAW WiFi 6E coexistence solution.
- The design is expected to be available in early 2H'21.
- Jeff Shealy, founder, and CEO of Akoustis: "This is our first reference design in WiFi 6E, which should help create an additional sales channel for Akoustis through the existing customer base of our new SoC client.”
- Press Release