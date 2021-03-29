Akoustis secures WiFi 6E reference design with a new Tier 1 SoC vendor

  • Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) has secured a WiFi 6E reference design with a new Tier 1 System-on-Chip (SoC) vendor.
  • The new SoC customer will create a one-to-many sales opportunity for the XBAW WiFi 6E coexistence solution.
  • The design is expected to be available in early 2H'21.
  • Jeff Shealy, founder, and CEO of Akoustis: "This is our first reference design in WiFi 6E, which should help create an additional sales channel for Akoustis through the existing customer base of our new SoC client.”
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.