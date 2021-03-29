Ionis Pharma's antisense med successful in mid-stage HAE study
Mar. 29, 2021 7:32 AM ETIonis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS)IONSBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:IONS) Phase 2 study of IONIS-PKK-LRx met its primary and secondary endpoints, achieving significant reductions in the number of attacks suffered by patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE) compared to placebo.
- Mean reduction of 90% and 97% in monthly HAE attacks was seen in weeks one to 17 of the study (p <0.001) and five to 17 (p=0.003), respectively.
- In weeks five to 17, 92% of patients treated with IONIS-PKK-LRx were attack-free compared to 0% in the placebo.
- Hereditary angioedema is a rare autosomal dominant disease that results in recurrent, painful attacks of swelling affecting the arms, legs, face, intestinal track and airway.
- IONIS-PKK-LRx is an investigational antisense medicine designed to reduce the production of prekallikrein, or PKK, which plays a key role in the activation of inflammatory mediators associated with acute attacks of HAE.
- IONS shares up 2% premarket, trading at $43.80.