FTI Consulting buys The Rhodes Group for undisclosed terms

Mar. 29, 2021 7:38 AM ETFTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)FCNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) acquires The Rhodes Group, a leading construction consulting firm with offices in Pittsburgh and Houston.
  • Terms of the transaction are not disclosed.
  • The acquisition is expected to close during 2Q21.
  • Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting said, “Construction & Environmental Solutions is one of our strongest and fastest-growing practices globally, and the opportunity to add the industry-leading team from The Rhodes Group supports our ambition of serving leading law firms, contractors and owners as they navigate the most challenging construction-related disruption and disputes.”
  • Mr. Rhodes will join FTI Consulting as a Senior Managing Director.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.