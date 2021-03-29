FTI Consulting buys The Rhodes Group for undisclosed terms
Mar. 29, 2021 7:38 AM ETFTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)FCNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) acquires The Rhodes Group, a leading construction consulting firm with offices in Pittsburgh and Houston.
- Terms of the transaction are not disclosed.
- The acquisition is expected to close during 2Q21.
- Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting said, “Construction & Environmental Solutions is one of our strongest and fastest-growing practices globally, and the opportunity to add the industry-leading team from The Rhodes Group supports our ambition of serving leading law firms, contractors and owners as they navigate the most challenging construction-related disruption and disputes.”
- Mr. Rhodes will join FTI Consulting as a Senior Managing Director.