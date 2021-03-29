Aurora Spine gets IRB nod for ZIP interspinous fixation device study

  • Aurora Spine (OTCQB:ASAPF) has received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval for the new multicenter study of its ZIP Interspinous Fixation device for patients suffering from back pain due to symptomatic degenerative disc disease.
  • The multicenter study, which is designed to demonstrate reproducible outcomes in the real-world with attention to pain, function, and quality of life, will involve 100 patients with results expected this year.
  • The IRB is an FDA-registered constituted group that has been formally designated to review and monitor biomedical research involving human subjects.
