HC2 rallies 13% higher on offloading continental insurance business for $90M
Mar. 29, 2021 7:43 AM ETINNOVATE Corp. (VATE)VATEBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor10 Comments
- HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) surged 13.1% higher premarket entered into a definitive agreement to sell its insurance segment, comprised of Continental Insurance and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Continental General Insurance and Continental, to Continental General Holdings, an entity controlled by Michael Gorzynski.
- Mr. Gorzynski is a director of HC2 and holds ~6.6% of its outstanding common stock.
- The total transaction value of ~$90M consists of a combination of $65M in cash plus securities, including certain Continental assets.
- Proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.
- "The sale of Continental will allow HC2 to focus on its three core operating segments – Infrastructure, Life Sciences and Spectrum," chairman Avie Glazer commented.
- Transaction expected to close in 3Q21.