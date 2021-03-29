HC2 rallies 13% higher on offloading continental insurance business for $90M

  • HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) surged 13.1% higher premarket entered into a definitive agreement to sell its insurance segment, comprised of Continental Insurance and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Continental General Insurance and Continental, to Continental General Holdings, an entity controlled by Michael Gorzynski.
  • Mr. Gorzynski is a director of HC2 and holds ~6.6% of its outstanding common stock.
  • The total transaction value of ~$90M consists of a combination of $65M in cash plus securities, including certain Continental assets.
  • Proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.
  • "The sale of Continental will allow HC2 to focus on its three core operating segments – Infrastructure, Life Sciences and Spectrum," chairman Avie Glazer commented.
  • Transaction expected to close in 3Q21.
