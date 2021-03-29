Biohaven enrolls first patient in oral zavegepant study in migraine, secures $100M milestone
Mar. 29, 2021 7:44 AM ETBiohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)BHVNBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) has enrolled the first patient in a Phase 2/3 trial of oral zavegepant for the preventive treatment of migraine.
- In August 2020, Biohaven inked a funding agreement with Royalty Pharma to secure up to $250M to advance zavegepant in migraine and other CGRP-mediated diseases.
- Biohaven previously received $150M in funding and will now receive $100M with the enrollment of this first patient.
- The trial will enroll ~2,900 people with migraine and will evaluate the efficacy and safety of 100 and 200 mg doses of oral zavegepant.
- Zavegepant is also being studied in an ongoing trial in COVID-19 infected hospitalized patients requiring supplemental oxygen.