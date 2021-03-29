McEwen Mining restores normal operations at Mexican project

Mar. 29, 2021
  • McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) +2.8% pre-market after saying activities are restored at its El Gallo project in Mexico following resolution of the concerns raised by nearby communities.
  • McEwen says a new 10-year agreement provides "additional support to the communities and greater long-term certainty for the El Gallo operation."
  • El Gallo activities were suspended two weeks ago due to an "illegal blockade" of the main access to the property.
  • McEwen Mining's Q4 and FY 2020 results foreshadow another difficult year ahead, Taylor Dart writes in a neutral analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
