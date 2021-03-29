McEwen Mining restores normal operations at Mexican project
- McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) +2.8% pre-market after saying activities are restored at its El Gallo project in Mexico following resolution of the concerns raised by nearby communities.
- McEwen says a new 10-year agreement provides "additional support to the communities and greater long-term certainty for the El Gallo operation."
- El Gallo activities were suspended two weeks ago due to an "illegal blockade" of the main access to the property.
