Southwest and Alaska Air land at the top of BofA's airline stocks list
Mar. 29, 2021 7:48 AM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV), ALK, JBLULUV, ALK, JBLU, DAL, AAL, UAL, SAVE, ALGTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Bank of America turns more constructive on the airline sector.
- "The leisure travel recovery is in full swing with airline bookings seeing a more pronounced improvement since early February. The re-opening trade began in early November with the vaccine news and the stock moves have been powerful with US airline market caps 7% above pre-pandemic compared to 10% below for the rest of travel (Europe airlines, US hotels, cruise lines)."
- The firm says its work shows there is no clear airline cycle over time that drives equity returns, but notes U.S. airline stocks tend to trade on pricing power.
- Leisure-oriented airlines Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) are at the top of the BoFA Buy list. JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) is preferred to the ultra-low cost carriers. Among large network carriers, Neutral-rated Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is preferred over Underperform-rated American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL).
- Price target boosts: Delta Air Lines to $49 from $46, Southwest to $68 from $60, Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) to $37 from $36, JetBlue to $22 from $19.50, Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to $260 from $245.
- Compare Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings in the airline sector.