Southwest and Alaska Air land at the top of BofA's airline stocks list

  • Bank of America turns more constructive on the airline sector.
  • "The leisure travel recovery is in full swing with airline bookings seeing a more pronounced improvement since early February. The re-opening trade began in early November with the vaccine news and the stock moves have been powerful with US airline market caps 7% above pre-pandemic compared to 10% below for the rest of travel (Europe airlines, US hotels, cruise lines)."
  • The firm says its work shows there is no clear airline cycle over time that drives equity returns, but notes U.S. airline stocks tend to trade on pricing power.
  • Leisure-oriented airlines Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) are at the top of the BoFA Buy list. JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) is preferred to the ultra-low cost carriers. Among large network carriers, Neutral-rated Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is preferred over Underperform-rated American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL).
  • Price target boosts: Delta Air Lines to $49 from $46, Southwest to $68 from $60, Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) to $37 from $36, JetBlue to $22 from $19.50, Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to $260 from $245.
  • Compare Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings in the airline sector.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.