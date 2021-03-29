Nomad Foods acquires Fortenova’s Frozen Food Business Group for ~€615M
- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has acquired Fortenova Group’s Frozen Food Business Group (FFBG) for ~€615M on a debt-free, cash free basis.
- The purchase price is expected to be funded through cash on hand and debt.
- Management expects the transaction to enhance Nomad’s long-term organic revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth profiles while also being high-single digit % accretive to Adjusted EPS in Year 1, before synergies. Combined 2021 Adjusted EPS is expected to exceed $2 per share on an annualized basis.
- FFBG is expected to generate annual revenue of €279M and Adjusted EBITDA of €53M in 2021.
- The transaction is expected to be completed during 3Q21.
- Noam Gottesman, Nomad Foods’ Co-Chairman and Founder, commented, “We are delighted to announce this acquisition, which is consistent with our growth strategy and builds on our five-year track record of top-tier shareholder value creation. This transaction provides a natural extension to our existing business and creates a new platform for future expansion within Central and Eastern Europe. It also introduces us to ice cream, an exciting new category which opens new potential avenues for growth. Following the acquisition, our annual revenue will approach €3 billion, nearly doubling the revenue base of Iglo Group, our initial anchor acquisition in 2015.”