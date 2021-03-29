Future Fintech trades higher on purchasing ~20K Antminer bitcoin mining machines
Mar. 29, 2021 7:54 AM ETFuture FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)FTFTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Future FinTech (NASDAQ:FTFT) trades 6.4% higher premarket signed a framework agreement with Nanjing Shunru Electronic Technology to purchase ~20K Antminer bitcoin mining machines providing a combined 200 Petahash per second (PH/s) hash rate (for at least 180 days annually) accounting for ~0.12% of bitcoin's total hash rate capacity.
- The purchase price of such Antminer miner machines is ~$7.6M of which ~$1.5M will be paid in cash and remaining will be paid in FTFT common stock.
- "The recent sharp increase in the price of Bitcoin has provided us with the opportunity and economic incentive to develop an encrypted digital currency mining business. The signing of the mining machine acquisition frame agreement is the first step for us to move into the bitcoin mining field," CEO Mr. Shanchun Huang commented.