American Airlines gains after positive bookings update
Mar. 29, 2021 7:55 AM ETAmerican Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)AALBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- America Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) expects capacity to be down 40% to 45% in Q1 vs. prior guidance of -45%.
- Bookings update: "Due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order to require a negative COVID-19 test for entry into the U.S. at the beginning of 2021, the Company experienced softness in its bookings at the beginning of the first quarter. However, as infection and hospitalization rates have materially declined and vaccine distribution has increased during the quarter, the Company has experienced recent strength in domestic and short-haul international bookings. As of March 26, the Company’s seven day moving average of its net bookings is approximately 90% of the level experienced in 2019, with a domestic load factor of approximately 80% during that same period."
- American expects to reactivate most of its idle aircraft in Q2.
- SEC Form 8-K
- Shares of AAL are up 1.22% premarket to $23.21.
