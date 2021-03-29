Victory names new president & CEO

Mar. 29, 2021 8:01 AM ETVictory Resources Corp. (VRCFF)VRCFFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Victory Resources (OTCPK:VRCFF) appointed Mr. Mark Ireton as its new President and CEO, with former President Mr. David Lane continuing to serve as its director.
  • Also, Mr. Glen Harder has resigned from the company's board.
  • Most recently, Mr. Ireton served as President and CEO at Noram Ventures.
  • Victory has added multiple properties to its portfolio, most recently announcing the Smokey Lithium, Black Diablo and Loner properties, all of which are in Nevada.
  • Also, the company issued 3.4M options with each option entitling the holder to subscribe for one share or $0.10 for 5 years.
