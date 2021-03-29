TG Therapeutics completes rolling submission of ublituximab combo BLA as leukemia treatment
- TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) announces the completion of the rolling submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. FDA for the approval of ublituximab in combination with UKONIQ (umbralisib) as a treatment for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
- The BLA submission was based on the results of the UNITY-CLL trial, a global Phase 3 trial evaluating the combination of compared to obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil in patients with previously untreated and relapsed/refractory CLL.
- The trial randomized patients into four treatment arms: ublituximab single agent, UKONIQ single agent, ublituximab plus UKONIQ, and an active control arm of obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil.
- The study met its primary endpoint of superior progression-free survival (PFS) for the U2 combination compared to the control arm to support the submission of the U2 combination in CLL.
- Shares down nearly 2% premarket.
- TG Therapeutics had published final results from Phase 3 GENUINE trial evaluating ublituximab in combination with ibrutinib, in patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), in The Lancet Haematology, last month.