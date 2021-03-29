Baidu, Tencent Music defended by Citi bull after rout
Mar. 29, 2021 8:05 AM ETBaidu, Inc. (BIDU)BIDU, TME, VIPSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- After the large pullback for U.S.-listed Chinese stocks last week, Citi analysts including Alicia Yap are reiterating Buy ratings on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME), and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS).
- Yap writes that the firm believes and is reassured "that none of the sell-off is fundamental related," but the selloff could still trigger "more forced selling pressure or de-risk selling sentiment from other funds in the next few days."
- BIDU ADRs are up 1.4% pre-market. TME is up 8.4% after launching a $1B buyback program.
- The Chinese tech rout followed a number of large block trades as Archegos Capital, Bill Hwang's family office, was forced to sell more than $20B of stocks.