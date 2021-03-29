Everest Re upgraded to Buy after Deutsche Bank reassesses model

Mar. 29, 2021 8:07 AM ETEverest Re Group, Ltd. (RE)RE, RNRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Phil Stefano upgrades Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) to Buy from Hold, saying his prior model forecasts for the company were "far too conservative."
  • Also sees new management potentially resetting sentiment for the reinsurer and says recent earnings headwinds are already priced into investor models.
  • In addition, "book value growth does not support the discounted valuation vs. Renaissance Re (NYSE:RNR)."
  • See how RE's price/book multiple compares with peers RNR, ACGL, and AXS in the past year in chart below.
  • SA contributor Stephen Simpson thinks RE's shares should do well if the company can ease investor doubts about reserves.
