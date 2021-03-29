Everest Re upgraded to Buy after Deutsche Bank reassesses model
Mar. 29, 2021
- Deutsche Bank analyst Phil Stefano upgrades Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) to Buy from Hold, saying his prior model forecasts for the company were "far too conservative."
- Also sees new management potentially resetting sentiment for the reinsurer and says recent earnings headwinds are already priced into investor models.
- In addition, "book value growth does not support the discounted valuation vs. Renaissance Re (NYSE:RNR)."
- See how RE's price/book multiple compares with peers RNR, ACGL, and AXS in the past year in chart below.
- SA contributor Stephen Simpson thinks RE's shares should do well if the company can ease investor doubts about reserves.