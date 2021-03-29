TAOP shares jumps on forming joint venture with Wuhu Sasan
Mar. 29, 2021 8:10 AM ETTaoping Inc. (TAOP)TAOPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) +8% premarket, to form a joint venture company with Wuhu Sasan within Wuhu city, China, as per the three years strategic cooperation framework agreement signed with Shanghai Guanghua Education Investment Management Co., Ltd. and Wuhu Sasan Education Management Co., Ltd., a majority-owned subsidiary of Shanghai Guanghua Education.
- TAOP will own 51% and Wuhu Sasan will own 49% equity interests in the joint venture.
- The business of the joint venture company is expected to be part of TAOP’s newly created Digital Culture Business Division.
- Mr. Jianghuai Lin, the Chairman and CEO of TAOP said, “By applying technologies such as cloud rendering to our education platform, we’ll be able to build a platform with outstanding features and increase the accessibility and quality of education. We believe the joint venture will be well positioned to bring new learning experience to our communities of over 200 cities in China.”