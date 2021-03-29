Peoples Bancorp and Premier Financial Bancorp ink definitive merger agreement

  • Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) and Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) signed a definitive agreement and plan of merger wherein the former will acquire in an all-stock merger the latter in a transaction valued at ~$292.3M or $19.69/share.
  • Under merger terms, Premier shareholders will receive 0.58 shares of Peoples common stock for each share of Premier common stock and merger is expected to qualify as a tax-free reorganization for Premier shareholders.
  • Post the merger, Premier will merge with and into Peoples, and Premier Bank and Citizens will subsequently merge with and into Peoples' wholly owned subsidiary, Peoples Bank.
  • The combined company will have ~$6.7B in total assets, $4.6B in total loans and $5.5B in total deposits with a total of 136 locations across U.S.
  • As of Dec. 31, 2020, Premier had, on a consolidated basis, $1.9B in total assets, which included $1.2B in total net loans, and $1.6B in total deposits.
  • Acquisition expected to close during 3Q21.
  • Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Peoples' estimated earnings before one-time costs, with a tangible book value earn back of ~2.6 years, and an internal rate of return in excess of 20%.
