GSX Techedu falls despite double upgrade to buy at Citi after 42% plunge on Friday

Mar. 29, 2021 8:59 AM ETGaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)TALBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor29 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.