GSX Techedu falls despite double upgrade to buy at Citi after 42% plunge on Friday
Mar. 29, 2021 8:59 AM ET Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) fell 1.8% in premarket trading despite an upgraded to buy from sell at Citi following a 42% plunge in shares of the Chinese online tutoring company on Friday.
- Citi says the market fears on the selloff due to forced selling and concerns abut government regulation are overdone, analyst Mark Li write.
- Citi also opened a positive catalyst watch on GSX and expects the share price will recover from the forced selling. GSX price target cut to $56 from $66.
- Yesterday, GSX Techedu short sellers seeing vindication in stock plunge.