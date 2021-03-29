L Brands slotted as a top pick at BMO Capital
Mar. 29, 2021 9:04 AM ETBath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)BBWIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BMO Capital Markets says L Brands (NYSE:LB) is a top pick in the retail sector after taking in the recent guidance hike.
- "After checking to confirm today wasn't April 1, it seems, yes, LB did, in fact, meaningfully raise 1Q, again, noting improved stimulus/COVID compare-driven revenues, and we expect powerful GM expansion/improved SGA leverage... With one-third of 1Q remaining and easier COVID compares ahead, surprising as it may be, it’s reasonable to assume still more upside to 1Q, and more importantly meaningful FY upside, making valuation look even cheaper."
- BMO says it is comfortable being out ahead of the consensus marks with its Q1 estimates on Buy-rated L Brands.
- See the details on L Brands' recent guidance hike.