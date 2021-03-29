Chubb, disappointed with Hartford's rejection, remains disciplined acquirer
Mar. 29, 2021 9:06 AM ETChubb Limited (CB)CBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- In response to Hartford Financial's rejection of Chubb's (NYSE:CB) $65-per-share offer, Chubb emphasizes that it's a "disciplined acquiror with an uncompromising focus on the fair value of any institution that we could acquire."
- In other words, Chubb's not likely to increase its offer. HIG stock drops 4.6% to $67.70 in premarket trading. Chubb shares rise 2.0%.
- Said it's disappointed that HIG chose not to enter talks on a business combination.
- Chubb also continues "to have great confidence in our ability to capitalize on favorable insurance market conditions," it said in a statement.
- Over the weekend, Allianz was reported to be exploring a potential offer for HIG.