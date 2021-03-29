Naked Brand solidifies balance sheet for transformation to pure-play e-commerce platform
Mar. 29, 2021 9:10 AM ETCenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)CENNBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Naked Brand (NASDAQ:NAKD) solidified its balance sheet with the completion of multiple strategic capital financings resulting in cash proceeds of $270M and the elimination of all previous debt servicing obligations.
- The company is strategically positioned to pursue accretive acquisitions of high growth and cash flow positive businesses.
- Naked expects to complete the divestiture of its Bendon brick-and-mortar operations to a group controlled by Justin Davis-Rice (Naked's executive chairman & CEO) and Anna Johnson (Bendon's CEO) in calendar 2Q21 enabling it to focus on rapid acceleration of its e-commerce business.
- The company realigned its leadership team with the re-appointment of Mr. Davis-Rice as CEO and appointment of 30-years industry veteran Simon Tripp, a seasoned investment banker and M&A executive, to the Board for assisting in building out the e-commerce platform.
- NAKD shares trade 7.8% higher premarket