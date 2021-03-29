Arcimoto appoints new chief international business officer
Mar. 29, 2021 9:11 AM ETArcimoto, Inc. (FUV)FUVBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) appoints Dilip K. Sundaram, the former president – Corporate Affairs of Mahindra Group – Americas, as Chief International Business Officer.
- He came to this role from South Korea where he was the President of Mahindra Korea, and prior to that was the Senior VP and CFO of SsangYong Motors, Korea’s third largest automotive company.
- “Arcimoto was created in Oregon to solve a truly pressing global problem. I’m thrilled to welcome Dilip to Arcimoto, where he will spearhead our international expansion efforts, and introduce our family of vehicles to markets that stand to benefit the most from pure electric, right-sized transportation.” said Mark Frohnmayer, Founder and CEO.
- Shares -1.1% pre market