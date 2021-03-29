Arcimoto appoints new chief international business officer

  • Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) appoints Dilip K. Sundaram, the former president – Corporate Affairs of Mahindra Group – Americas, as Chief International Business Officer.
  • He came to this role from South Korea where he was the President of Mahindra Korea, and prior to that was the Senior VP and CFO of SsangYong Motors, Korea’s third largest automotive company.
  • “Arcimoto was created in Oregon to solve a truly pressing global problem. I’m thrilled to welcome Dilip to Arcimoto, where he will spearhead our international expansion efforts, and introduce our family of vehicles to markets that stand to benefit the most from pure electric, right-sized transportation.” said Mark Frohnmayer, Founder and CEO.
  • Shares -1.1% pre market
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.