Amazon sued for failing to provide warehouse workers with breaks

Mar. 29, 2021 9:15 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor90 Comments
  • A former Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) fulfillment worker in California has filed suit alleging the company failed to provide the required 30-minute meal break.
  • The suit, which seeks class-action status, was filed in San Francisco in February and was moved to the US District Court California, Northern District on Friday.
  • Amazon allegedly didn't schedule meal breaks for employees. When workers did receive breaks, they were expected to still monitor their walkie-talkies and respond to any potential problems.
  • The e-commerce giant's treatment of front-line fulfillment center workers has been at the center of several investigation during the pandemic. Last week, news broke that local authorities were investigating COVID-19 spikes at Amazon warehouses in Ontario.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.