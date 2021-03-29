Amazon sued for failing to provide warehouse workers with breaks
Mar. 29, 2021 9:15 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor90 Comments
- A former Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) fulfillment worker in California has filed suit alleging the company failed to provide the required 30-minute meal break.
- The suit, which seeks class-action status, was filed in San Francisco in February and was moved to the US District Court California, Northern District on Friday.
- Amazon allegedly didn't schedule meal breaks for employees. When workers did receive breaks, they were expected to still monitor their walkie-talkies and respond to any potential problems.
- The e-commerce giant's treatment of front-line fulfillment center workers has been at the center of several investigation during the pandemic. Last week, news broke that local authorities were investigating COVID-19 spikes at Amazon warehouses in Ontario.