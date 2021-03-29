Wells Fargo may have more ViacomCBS shares to sell, CNBC says (update)
Mar. 29, 2021 9:20 AM ETViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), BIDU, FTCH, VIPS, IQVIAC, BIDU, FTCH, VIPS, IQBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor72 Comments
- Update 10:55pm: Adds details on Wells Fargo block trades.
- Wells Fargo may be shopping a large block of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC), CNBC's David Faber said, citing people familiar.
- ViacomCBS fell 3.9% in premarket trading after plunging 27% on Friday.
- Wells Fargo today executed five block trades valued at a combined $2.14B, according to a Bloomberg report.
- The bank was trying to sell a block of 18 million ViacomCBS Inc. shares at $48 apiece before the market opened today. Bloomberg said.
- Wells Fargo also offered block sales in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), FarFetch (NYSE:FTCH), VipShop (NYSE:VIPS) and Iqiyi (NASDAQ:IQ), according to Bloomberg.
- Earlier, ViacomCBS block of 45M shares was being offered by Morgan Stanley on Sunday.