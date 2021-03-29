Verb Technology partners with Marketing 360

  • Verb Technology (VERB -0.3%) partners with Marketing 360, a leader in business management and marketing software for small and medium-sized businesses and franchises.
  • Verb and Marketing 360 offer complementary services that help small businesses grow more rapidly through an effective end-to-end sales and marketing program, from lead generation to sales conversion.
  • "More importantly, it's the small businesses that win, as they benefit from Marketing 360's marketing and lead generation capabilities and VERB's ability to increase conversion of those leads into closed deals," Chief Revenue Officer Nick Hoggan commented.
