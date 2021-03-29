Luxventure closes cross-border payment agreement for digital payments
- KBS Fashion Group (KBSF +14.0%) announces that through Hua Zhi Guan Cross-Border E-Commerce, Luxventure closes a cross-border payment agreement with Hainan New Generation Technology (or HNGT), a leading on-line payment operator.
- The agreement was entered into on December 25, 2020 and the transaction closed on March 15, 2021.
- Pursuant to the agreement, Luxventure will cooperate with HNGT in connection with on-line payment for cross-border transactions. As part of the cooperation, Luxventure will be the first E-commerce cross-border merchandise operator from Hainan to test the digital Renminbi, the on-line currency issued by the Central Bank of China.
- Ms. Sun Lei, CEO comments: "We are proud of this cooperation with HNGT. HNGT has an extremely strict criteria for cooperation and it took Luxventure almost three months to meet its qualifications. We are honored to be the first E-commerce cross-border merchandize operator from Hainan to test the digital RMB. Luxventure began full business operations a little more than 6 months ago. This is a true testament of our focus on Blockchain and its related applications. We look forward to working with HNGT and becoming a part of the digital payment revolution."