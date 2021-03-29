Credit Suisse initiates Oscar Health with an outperform rating; sees 32% upside

Mar. 29, 2021 10:45 AM ETOscar Health, Inc. (OSCR)OSCR, CIBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh has initiated shares of health insurer Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) with an outperform rating and a $34 price target.
  • Given Friday closing price of $25.70, that represents upside of ~32%.
  • Singh says Oscar's proprietary member platforms allows the company to leverage personalized data while helping members find affordable care.
  • Oscar has formed partnership with payers and providers including Cigna (NYSE:CI), Cleveland Clinic and Montefiore.
  • "The company's investment in deeply differentiated technology provides a foundation that will enable it to monetize the platform and diversify the company's revenue streams over time," Singh writes.
  • Oscar shares are down 1.4% to $25.34 in morning trading.
