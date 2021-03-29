Amarin announces clinical recommendations for Vascepa in Canada and Egypt

  • Amarin Corporation (AMRN +1.3%) has announced two new recommendations for its lead product Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) in Canada and Egypt.
  • Vascepa is now included in the 2021 Canadian Cardiovascular Society Guidelines and Egyptian Heart Journal’s Practical Guidance in Lipid Management for the reduction of cardiovascular risk.
  • With the two new recommendations, the number of global organizations or medical societies with such recommendations has risen to 15.
  • “These independent recommendations support the company’s view that this important drug, marketed in the United States as VASCEPA, is rapidly becoming a new standard of care for the treatment of appropriate high-risk patients,” Amarin said in a statement.
  • A recent analysis highlighted by the company to demonstrate the clinical benefit of Vascepa indicated that it led to a relative risk reduction of 28% compared to the placebo.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.