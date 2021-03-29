Amarin announces clinical recommendations for Vascepa in Canada and Egypt
- Amarin Corporation (AMRN +1.3%) has announced two new recommendations for its lead product Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) in Canada and Egypt.
- Vascepa is now included in the 2021 Canadian Cardiovascular Society Guidelines and Egyptian Heart Journal’s Practical Guidance in Lipid Management for the reduction of cardiovascular risk.
- With the two new recommendations, the number of global organizations or medical societies with such recommendations has risen to 15.
- “These independent recommendations support the company’s view that this important drug, marketed in the United States as VASCEPA, is rapidly becoming a new standard of care for the treatment of appropriate high-risk patients,” Amarin said in a statement.
- A recent analysis highlighted by the company to demonstrate the clinical benefit of Vascepa indicated that it led to a relative risk reduction of 28% compared to the placebo.